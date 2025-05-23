Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Carter's are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services over the internet through digital platforms. Owning these stocks lets investors tap into the rapid growth of online retail driven by rising internet and mobile usage as well as evolving consumer habits. However, e-commerce companies often face intense competition, thin profit margins and supply-chain or regulatory challenges that can introduce volatility in their share prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. 24,146,065 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,937,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.17 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,727. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,074.98. 56,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,196. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,010.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,065.03. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE BRBR traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 861,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.09. 327,994 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,438. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Carter's (CRI)

Carter's, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

NYSE CRI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. 809,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter's has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

