Promising Energy Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Tesla, Oklo, AltC Acquisition, Broadcom, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refinement and distribution of energy resources—ranging from traditional oil, natural gas and coal producers to electricity utilities and renewable-energy developers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the performance of the energy sector, whose returns tend to be influenced by commodity prices, technological advances and regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,370,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average of $332.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $9.15 on Friday, hitting $48.87. 92,503,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,375,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.27. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,569,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $469.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average of $350.55.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

