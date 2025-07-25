Promising Esports Stocks To Research - July 25th

PENN Entertainment, GameSquare, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate significant revenue from the competitive video-gaming ecosystem—ranging from game publishers and tournament organizers to hardware manufacturers, streaming platforms, and professional teams. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of global esports through live events, digital content, sponsorships, and media rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of GAME stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 10,155,243 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,115. GameSquare has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 242,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.66. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PENN Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PENN Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While PENN Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here