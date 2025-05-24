Promising Esports Stocks To Watch Today - May 24th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities center on competitive video gaming—from game developers and hardware manufacturers to event organizers and streaming platforms. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports market, including revenues from tournaments, sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and merchandise. As with any sector-based investment, their performance depends on industry trends, user engagement, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,117. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. 187,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 454,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.72. 79,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,203. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of AGAE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 573,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,995. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PENN Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PENN Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While PENN Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here