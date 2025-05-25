Promising Financial Stocks To Research - May 25th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Intuit are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies in the financial sector—banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset-management companies. They represent partial ownership in those institutions and entitle shareholders to a claim on profits, often paid out as dividends. Because their earnings depend heavily on interest rates, credit demand and regulatory conditions, financial stocks tend to move in line with economic cycles and monetary‐policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 165,482,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $54.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $720.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,458. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $734.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $616.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

