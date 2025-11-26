Free Trial
Promising Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged Rocket Companies (RKT), Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and UP Fintech (TIGR) as the three fintech stocks to watch after recording the highest dollar trading volume among fintechs in recent days.
  • Rocket focuses on mortgage lending, title/settlement and real‑estate services (Rocket Mortgage, Amrock, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans), Kaspi.kz operates a payments, marketplace and fintech platform in Kazakhstan, and UP Fintech offers an online brokerage platform for Chinese investors.
  • Fintech stocks are generally growth‑oriented but can be volatile and sensitive to technology adoption, competition, regulatory changes, and macro factors like interest rates, so they warrant careful monitoring before investing.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that develop or deliver financial technology — including digital payments, online banking and lending platforms, wealth and asset-management software, blockchain and crypto infrastructure, and other tech-driven services that modernize financial services. For investors, fintech stocks are typically growth-oriented but can be volatile and are sensitive to technology adoption cycles, competition, regulatory changes, and macro factors like interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

