Promising Fintech Stocks To Follow Today - July 25th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, WEX, LexinFintech, Customers Bancorp, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology—such as mobile apps, data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing—to deliver financial services like digital payments, online lending, and automated investing. These firms seek to disrupt traditional banking by offering faster, more accessible, and cost-efficient alternatives. Investing in fintech stocks provides exposure to innovation-driven growth but also involves risks related to regulatory shifts, cybersecurity threats, and intense market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $29.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,361.38. The company had a trading volume of 217,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,392. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,480.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,198.06.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 13,607,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.50 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,236,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.17. 417,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,024. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,337,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,803. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 571,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,904. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

