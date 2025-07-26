Promising Fintech Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

MercadoLibre, Linkhome, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to offer or enhance financial services—ranging from digital payments and peer-to-peer lending to robo-advisory and blockchain solutions. By leveraging software, data analytics, and mobile platforms, these firms aim to disrupt traditional banking and investment models, often bringing higher growth potential along with unique regulatory and competitive risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $28.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,362.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 278,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,410. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,202.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Linkhome (LHAI)

Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes.

Shares of LHAI stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 33,100,256 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHAI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 16,701,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,666,924. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 2,155,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $175.53. 745,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,946. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here