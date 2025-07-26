Promising Fitness Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

Apple, PDD, lululemon athletica, Paychex, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses serve the exercise and wellness market—ranging from gym chains and equipment manufacturers to fitness-app developers and wearable-tech providers. By investing in fitness stocks, shareholders aim to capitalize on rising consumer spending and long-term growth trends in health, exercise, and active living. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.88. 38,805,177 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,464,392. The business's 50 day moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.77. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,247. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.43. 2,629,124 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,179. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $216.49 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.32.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,294,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.46. Paychex has a twelve month low of $122.07 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

