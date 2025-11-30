Free Trial
Promising Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Barrick Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barrick Gold, Newmont, and AngloGold Ashanti are the three gold stocks MarketBeat's screener flags as top picks today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among gold miners in recent days.
  • Barrick Gold is a sector leader that merged with Randgold and co-owns the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont, and its shares trade as GOLD (NYSE) and ABX (TSX).
  • Gold stocks offer a leveraged way to gain exposure to rising gold prices and potential inflation protection, but they also carry company-specific operational, regulatory and geopolitical risks that can drive share volatility.
Barrick Mining, Newmont, and AngloGold Ashanti are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve exploring for, mining, refining, or selling gold (and sometimes related services like equipment or royalties). Their prices often move with the market price of gold but also reflect company-specific operational, regulatory and geopolitical risks, so they offer investors a leveraged way to gain exposure to gold and potential diversification or inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AU

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

