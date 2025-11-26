Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CAVA, BJ's, Conagra, Maplebear (Instacart), and Casey's are the five grocery stocks MarketBeat's screener flags as worth watching, having posted the highest dollar trading volume among grocery names in recent days.
  • The report notes grocery stocks are typically defensive, income-oriented plays with steady cash flows but slim margins, leaving them sensitive to consumer spending and commodity-price swings.
  • CAVA is singled out as "looking for direction" after an earnings miss, highlighting company-specific risk amid the sector coverage.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, Maplebear, and Casey's General Stores are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling groceries — including supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and food distributors. Investors typically treat them as defensive, income-oriented holdings with steady cash flows but slim margins, making performance sensitive to consumer spending and commodity-price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Featured Articles

Should You Invest $1,000 in CAVA Group Right Now?

Before you consider CAVA Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
BlackRock's $91B secret
BlackRock's $91B secret
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines