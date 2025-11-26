Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - November 26th

CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, Maplebear, and Casey's General Stores are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling groceries — including supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and food distributors. Investors typically treat them as defensive, income-oriented holdings with steady cash flows but slim margins, making performance sensitive to consumer spending and commodity-price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

