Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Now - May 23rd

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, Target, and Nebius Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventories of food and household items that supermarkets and food retailers keep on hand to meet consumer demand. They include both perishable products (like produce, dairy and meat) and non-perishables (such as canned goods and dry staples), and are managed to balance product availability with spoilage and storage costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. 10,842,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,374,174. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.93. 1,818,966 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.08. 7,769,041 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808,531. The company has a market capitalization of $768.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.22 on Friday, hitting $1,010.91. The stock had a trading volume of 712,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,267. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $788.20 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $448.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $971.00 and a 200 day moving average of $971.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.43. 5,197,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.69. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $181.89.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.78. 4,753,996 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,609. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NBIS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,513,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 3.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $50.87.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

