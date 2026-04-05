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Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Masco as the top home‑improvement stocks by recent dollar trading volume, with the group viewed as a cyclical play tied to remodeling activity, interest rates, and consumer confidence.
  • Home Depot and Lowe’s are the large brick‑and‑mortar home‑improvement retailers offering wide product ranges and installation services, and analysts say there may still be upside despite recent share weakness.
  • Masco is a major designer and manufacturer of plumbing and building products (faucets, showers, PEX tubing, fixtures), making it a direct play on renovation and construction product demand.
  • Interested in Home Depot? Here are five stocks we like better.

Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, and Masco are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies whose revenues depend on consumer spending to renovate, repair, or maintain homes—this includes home‑improvement retailers, building‑materials and tool manufacturers, and home‑services providers. Investors treat them as a cyclical play on housing activity and consumer confidence, since their performance tends to track remodeling cycles, interest rates, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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