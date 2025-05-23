Promising Industrial Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Constellation Energy, Texas Instruments, Vistra, and GE Aerospace are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies operating in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, aerospace, defense and transportation. Because these businesses supply the machinery, components and services that underpin broad economic activity, their stock performance often serves as a barometer of overall business cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.67. 54,590,493 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,268,039. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 167.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.09.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.44. 6,072,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,015,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,511,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,441,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.90. 2,456,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,455. The business's 50 day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.98. 3,506,400 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.06. Vistra has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.84. 1,977,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.16. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $237.30.

