Promising Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today - July 26th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms often have a long track record of revenue and earnings growth, broad market presence, and lower volatility compared to smaller companies. Investors favor large caps for their relative stability, dividend payouts, and capacity to weather economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.72.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.37. 30,579,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,473,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $567.70.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.71. 19,103,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,594,816. The company has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,707,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,807,624. The company has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $160.39.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

