Promising Leisure Stocks To Research - November 28th

Carnival, Airbnb, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide recreational, travel, entertainment and hospitality goods and services—such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, restaurants and other tourism- or entertainment-focused businesses. These stocks are typically considered consumer-discretionary and cyclical, meaning their performance closely follows consumer spending, travel demand and broader economic or seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

