Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Promising Leisure Stocks To Research - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Carnival logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Carnival (CCL), Airbnb (ABNB) and Trip.com Group (TCOM) as the three leisure stocks to research after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among leisure names in recent days.
  • These are consumer‑discretionary, cyclical stocks—performance for cruise operator Carnival, home‑rental marketplace Airbnb and travel services platform Trip.com is closely tied to consumer spending, travel demand and broader seasonal or macroeconomic trends.
  • Interested in Carnival? Here are five stocks we like better.

Carnival, Airbnb, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide recreational, travel, entertainment and hospitality goods and services—such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, restaurants and other tourism- or entertainment-focused businesses. These stocks are typically considered consumer-discretionary and cyclical, meaning their performance closely follows consumer spending, travel demand and broader economic or seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Further Reading

Should You Invest $1,000 in Carnival Right Now?

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines