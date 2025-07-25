Promising Lithium Stocks To Consider - July 25th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain, including mining, refining and processing of lithium ore as well as firms that manufacture lithium-ion batteries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to rising demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, since lithium is a critical component in modern battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts: Sign Up

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,839,938. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,052,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177,953. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 4.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here