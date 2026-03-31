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Promising Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Sigma Lithium logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags three lithium stocks to watch today — Sigma Lithium (SGML), Amprius Technologies (AMPX), and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) — because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among lithium names in recent days.
  • Sigma is developing multiple lithium properties in Minas Gerais, Brazil; Amprius makes ultra‑high‑energy silicon‑nanowire lithium‑ion batteries for aviation and drones; and Lithium Americas (Argentina) holds Argentine projects including the Cauchari‑Olaroz deposit.
  • Investors use these stocks for exposure to rising demand for batteries and EVs, but lithium equities can be volatile as they closely track lithium prices, production costs, and battery‑technology shifts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Sigma Lithium, Amprius Technologies, and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, processing, or supply chain of lithium — the key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to demand for batteries and EVs, but they are often volatile because company fortunes track lithium prices, production costs, and changing battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sigma Lithium Right Now?

Before you consider Sigma Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sigma Lithium wasn't on the list.

While Sigma Lithium currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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