Promising Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 24th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, ASP Isotopes, Snow Lake Resources, and Microvast are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a metal that’s critical for producing rechargeable batteries. Because lithium is a key component in electric-vehicle and energy‐storage technologies, demand for these stocks has surged alongside the clean-energy transition. Their prices can be volatile, however, as they’re driven by fluctuations in lithium supply, battery innovation and broader commodity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 2,710,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $986.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

ASP Isotopes stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,318,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.55. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 16,531,591 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,370. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

MVST stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 14,439,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.72. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

