Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and market high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, handbags, watches, jewelry and luxury automobiles—targeted primarily at affluent buyers. Backed by strong brand equity and pricing power, these stocks often show relative resilience in economic downturns, though they remain sensitive to shifts in consumer sentiment, currency movements and broader global trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 335,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,399,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,170. The firm has a market cap of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 376,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,072. The company has a market cap of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 60,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,257. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $896.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

