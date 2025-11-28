Free Trial
Promising Medical Stocks To Follow Today - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener flagged Eli Lilly (LLY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) as the medical stocks to watch today because they posted the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Eli Lilly (LLY) is drawing attention for its strong diabetes and obesity drug portfolio, including Mounjaro, Trulicity, Jardiance and Zepbound.
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a diversified healthcare holding across Innovative Medicine and MedTech, while Novo Nordisk (NVO) is focused on diabetes and obesity care plus rare diseases, offering different exposures within the medical sector.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare and medical goods and services, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device makers, diagnostic companies, hospitals and other healthcare providers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to drug development, medical innovation and steady demand for care, while facing sector-specific risks like regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, reimbursement policies and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

