Promising Medical Stocks To Watch Today - May 26th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare and life-sciences industries, including manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and providers of health services. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the medical sector’s growth potential, revenue streams, and risk factors—such as regulatory approvals, research breakthroughs, and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.72. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $713.99. 2,631,160 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,393. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $789.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.22. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

