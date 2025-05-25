Promising Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 25th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or facilitate the creation of the “metaverse,” a network of interconnected virtual worlds and augmented-reality experiences. This category includes firms building AR/VR hardware, 3D content-creation software, gaming and social platforms, and digital infrastructure such as blockchain or cloud services. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the long-term growth potential of immersive digital economies and virtual collaboration environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,946,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,301. The company's fifty day moving average price is $302.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.11. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. 850,536 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,626. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

