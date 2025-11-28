Promising Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 28th

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, and Global Mofy AI are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies whose businesses significantly support the creation and operation of immersive virtual worlds — including makers of VR/AR hardware, gaming and platform developers, graphics chips, cloud and networking infrastructure, and firms enabling virtual goods and digital commerce. For investors, the label denotes a thematic, often speculative, long‑term growth bet rather than a formal sector classification, with returns and risks tied to adoption of metaverse technologies and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

