Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Interpublic Group of Companies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener spotlights three mid‑cap names with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL).
  • Interpublic Group (IPG) is a global advertising and marketing services firm operating across media, data & engagement, integrated advertising, and specialized communications segments.
  • SQQQ and TSLL are leveraged ETFs — SQQQ seeks three times the inverse of the NASDAQ‑100's daily performance while TSLL targets a 2x daily exposure to Tesla — so they carry very different risk and return profiles than a typical mid‑cap equity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Interpublic Group of Companies, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization—typically about $2 billion to $10 billion (definitions vary, with some sources using $1B–$10B)—positioned between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often offer a balance of growth potential and relative stability, carrying more upside and risk than large-caps but less volatility and early-stage uncertainty than small-caps, appealing to investors seeking moderate growth with moderate risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

