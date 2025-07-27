Promising Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 27th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Etsy are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around the creation, distribution or monetization of music—this can include record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters, music publishers and audio‐equipment manufacturers. By investing in music stocks, shareholders seek exposure to revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, licensing fees and live‐event ticket sales, while also navigating industry-specific risks like shifting consumer tastes, digital piracy and royalty disputes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.88. 38,805,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,464,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,649,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,402,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,343. The company's 50-day moving average price is $701.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $300.57 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The company's 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,350. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,784. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. 3,819,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

