Promising Music Stocks To Research - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags seven music stocks to research: Tencent Music (TME), NetEase (NTES), Warner Music Group (WMG), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), Innovative Eyewear (LUCY), and Reservoir Media (RSVR).
  • Tencent Music (TME) is emphasized for its dominant China platforms (QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo, WeSing) and is highlighted in MarketBeat coverage as outshining Spotify.
  • Music stocks offer exposure to streaming subscriptions, ad sales, licensing/royalties, ticket and merchandise and hardware revenue but tend to be hit-driven and relatively volatile with regulatory and IP risks; these seven were chosen after posting the highest recent dollar trading volume among music stocks.
  • Interested in Tencent Music Entertainment Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Innovative Eyewear, and Reservoir Media are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing, promoting, or monetizing music — for example record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers, concert promoters, instrument and audio-equipment makers, and music-tech firms. For investors they provide exposure to revenue streams like streaming subscriptions and ad sales, licensing and royalty income, ticket and merchandise sales, and hardware sales, and tend to be driven by consumer tastes, technology adoption, copyright law and catalog value, which can make them hit-driven and relatively volatile with specific regulatory and IP risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Reservoir Media (RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

