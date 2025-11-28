Free Trial
Promising Music Stocks To Watch Today - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
NetEase logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven music stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener highlights NetEase (NTES), Tencent Music (TME), Warner Music Group (WMG), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), Reservoir Media (RSVR), and LiveOne (LVO) as the music-sector names with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Sectors and investor focus: The list spans streaming platforms, publishers/labels, live-event operators, and audio-technology firms, and investors evaluate them on metrics like streaming subscribers, royalty and licensing income, ticket-sales trends, and sensitivity to shifts in consumer consumption, copyright rules, and hit-driven revenue volatility.
  • Five stocks we like better than NetEase.

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Reservoir Media, and LiveOne are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses operate in the music industry — including record labels and publishers, streaming platforms and rights managers, concert promoters and live-event operators, and makers of audio equipment or music-focused technology. Investors evaluate these stocks based on metrics like streaming subscribers and royalty income, licensing and ticket-sales trends, and their sensitivity to shifts in consumer music consumption, copyright rules, and hit-driven revenue volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Reservoir Media (RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

LiveOne (LVO)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

