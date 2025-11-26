Free Trial
Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Onto Innovation (ONTO), NVE (NVEC), and Nano Dimension (NNDM) were highlighted by MarketBeat's screener as the nanotechnology stocks to watch because they posted the highest recent dollar trading volume among nanotech names.
  • Onto Innovation supplies optical metrology and lithography/process‑control tools for semiconductor manufacturing; NVE produces spintronic sensors and couplers; and Nano Dimension offers additive‑manufacturing/3D‑printing systems for electronics, polymers, ceramics and metals.
  • MarketBeat warns nanotechnology stocks tend to be higher‑growth but higher‑risk, facing long development timelines, technical and regulatory uncertainty, and exposure to diverse end markets like electronics, healthcare and energy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation, NVE, and Nano Dimension are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of nanoscale materials, devices, or processes. To investors, these stocks typically represent higher-growth but higher-risk opportunities driven by long development timelines, technical and regulatory uncertainty, and exposure to diverse end markets such as electronics, healthcare, energy, and advanced materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Read More

