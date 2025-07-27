Promising Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching - July 27th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Oklo are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapons-usable fissile materials (plutonium and highly enriched uranium) that a state maintains. This includes deployed, reserve and inactive weapons as well as separated fissile material, and it serves as a measure of a country’s potential for nuclear deterrence, escalation or disarmament talks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.60. 3,598,352 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $651.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $510.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.13. 4,196,432 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $488.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. 18,491,087 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,484,780. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here