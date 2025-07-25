Promising Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 25th

ServiceNow, Norfolk Southern, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying oil stocks, investors gain exposure to the energy sector and its sensitivity to factors like crude‐oil price swings, geopolitical events and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $20.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $975.73. 1,330,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $953.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.23. 2,624,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.91. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. 4,175,087 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,767. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,839,938. The stock has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. 3,284,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,778. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $151.90 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here