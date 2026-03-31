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Promising Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names On Holding (ONON), Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and V.F. (VFC) as the three outdoor stocks to watch, citing they had the highest dollar trading volume among outdoor stocks in recent days.
  • On Holding is a performance-focused footwear and apparel company targeting running, outdoor and all-day categories, selling globally through retailers, its own stores and e-commerce.
  • Deckers (owner of UGG, HOKA and Teva) and V.F. are diversified footwear and apparel firms with exposure to outdoor participation, seasonal/weather sensitivity and broader consumer and tourism spending.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

ON, Deckers Outdoor, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses serve outdoor recreation and activities—examples include manufacturers and retailers of camping, hiking, cycling, fishing and skiing equipment, outdoor apparel and footwear, and related travel or guide services. Investors treat them as consumer-discretionary, often seasonally and weather-sensitive, with performance tied to trends in outdoor participation, brand strength, product innovation, and broader consumer and tourism spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ON Right Now?

Before you consider ON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON wasn't on the list.

While ON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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