Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of drugs and medical therapies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and profitability of firms that bring new medications to market or produce established pharmaceuticals. These investments can be influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. 118,961,622 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,335,758. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $713.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $791.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.55. 1,418,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,934. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $390.49 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $445.10 and its 200-day moving average is $506.39.

