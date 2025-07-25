Promising Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching - July 25th

Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Huntington Bancshares, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that invest in, develop, manage or finance property assets. They include real estate investment trusts (REITs), homebuilders and property-management firms, offering investors exposure to the property market without directly owning physical real estate. Returns typically stem from rental income, property sales and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. 9,725,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697,229. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 15,841,245 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,300,883. The company has a market cap of $365.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $12.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. 7,157,704 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,196. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. 38,898,094 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199,242. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,147. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

