Promising Restaurant Stocks To Consider - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Booking (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD) and Chipotle (CMG) are MarketBeat’s top restaurant stocks to watch on Nov. 27, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant stocks in recent days.
  • Investors should judge these names by restaurant-specific metrics—same-store sales, unit growth, franchise vs. company-owned mix, menu pricing power and margins—while accounting for sensitivity to commodity and labor costs and overall consumer spending.
  • MarketBeat links detailed research reports for each company and highlights that Booking is included as an online travel and restaurant reservation provider alongside traditional operators McDonald's and Chipotle.
Booking, McDonald's, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, franchise, or operate eating establishments—ranging from fast-food chains and casual-dining brands to upscale restaurants and catering groups. Investors evaluate them using metrics like same-store sales, unit growth, franchise vs. company-owned mix, menu pricing power and margins, while noting their sensitivity to commodity and labor costs and overall consumer spending and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Search Headlines