Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five retail stocks to watch: MarketBeat highlights Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST) and Carvana (CVNA) after these names showed the highest dollar trading volume among retail stocks in recent days.
  • Investor-driven volatility: The report notes retail stocks are often volatile and prone to trading patterns driven by individual investor sentiment, news and social media, implying higher short‑term risk for traders.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Carvana are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily bought and sold by individual (non‑professional) investors rather than by institutional investors. They can range from large, widely held companies to smaller firms and are often subject to trading patterns and volatility driven by individual investor sentiment, news, and social media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

