Promising Retail Stocks To Watch Today - May 23rd

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods and services directly to individual consumers. They include retailers such as department stores, supermarkets, online marketplaces and specialty shops. Because these companies depend on consumer spending, their stock performance often reflects broader economic trends and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.72. 65,359,291 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,203,204. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,706,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,065,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.12.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,490,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,503,557. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average of $413.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35.

