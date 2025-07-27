Promising Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 27th

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the production, installation, or development of solar energy technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the solar power industry, which includes manufacturers of solar panels, developers of solar farms, and providers of related services. Movements in solar stock prices often reflect changes in government policy, technological advances, and shifts in energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $20.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $644.60. 3,598,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.35. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $651.22.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.13. 4,196,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

