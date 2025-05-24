Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, RTX, and TransDigm Group are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business lies in space exploration, satellite manufacturing, launch services, space tourism and related technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space sector. Examples of space stocks include established aerospace firms like Lockheed Martin and newer entrants such as Virgin Galactic or Maxar Technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,695,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $519.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,248,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,977. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,342. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. 4,231,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,171. The business's fifty day moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.56. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. 5,509,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,868. The business's fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG traded up $28.78 on Friday, reaching $1,433.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 430,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,854. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here