Promising Streaming Stocks To Consider - May 24th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Fair Isaac are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront financing to mining or resource operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of their future production at predetermined, discounted prices. This streaming model lets investors gain exposure to commodity price upside without taking on the full operational and geopolitical risks of running a mine. As the producer delivers the resource, the streaming company realizes profit by selling it on the open market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,485,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

AppLovin stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,823. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $292.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.15. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $18.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $655.34. 1,882,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,331. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $669.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,695.15. 290,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,569. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,923.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,981.15. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,266.72 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

