Promising Technology Stocks To Watch Today - May 24th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology‐based products and services. This sector includes hardware makers, software developers, semiconductor firms and internet companies. Investors often view technology stocks as having high growth potential but also greater price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,485,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,299,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,175,935. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,874,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,548,957. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $402.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.88. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

