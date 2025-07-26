Promising Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, UnitedHealth Group, Charter Communications, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth based on financial metrics such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy them in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true value, driving the price higher. These stocks often come from mature, stable businesses with steady earnings and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,579,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,473,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.14 and a 200 day moving average of $508.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $567.70.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 244,366,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,245,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

CHTR traded down $70.25 on Friday, reaching $309.75. 9,630,882 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,144. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $396.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $307.34 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.13. 4,196,432 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average of $495.63. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

