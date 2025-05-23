Promising Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Bloomz, Five Below, and Dolby Laboratories are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing or distributing video games and related services. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the financial performance and growth potential of the gaming industry, which is driven by factors like new game releases, platform launches, digital sales and esports trends. Their market value can fluctuate with consumer demand for titles, console cycles and broader technology sector movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 7,769,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $94.88. 4,753,996 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,609. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $225.31. 993,709 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,372. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $158.07. 665,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -376.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09.

Bloomz (BLMZ)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

Shares of BLMZ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 372,319,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,986,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Bloomz has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $4.30.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 562,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,377. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 139,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

