Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Now - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged four high-dollar-trading video game stocks to watch: TBCH (Turtle Beach), MSGM (Motorsport Games), AGAE (Allied Gaming & Entertainment), and AENT (Alliance Entertainment), based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • Turtle Beach (TBCH) is primarily an audio and gaming-peripherals company (Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, Neat Microphones) selling headsets, keyboards, mice and microphones across consoles, PC and mobile.
  • Motorsport Games, Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Alliance Entertainment provide different exposures within the gaming ecosystem: MSGM develops/publishes racing sims and titles, AGAE builds esports venues and live events, and AENT operates wholesale/distribution and e-commerce for entertainment products including video games.
  • Five stocks we like better than Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Alliance Entertainment are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Video game stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing, publishing, distributing, or providing hardware and services for video games (including consoles, PC/console/mobile developers, digital distribution platforms, and related esports or middleware firms). Investors view these stocks through the lens of hit-driven revenue, recurring monetization (DLC, subscriptions, live services), platform exposure and technology cycles, which can make them high-growth but often volatile and sensitive to consumer trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

