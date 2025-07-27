Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Today - July 27th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Adeia are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or providing the hardware and platforms for video games. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the financial performance and growth prospects of firms ranging from console makers and game developers to digital-distribution platforms. Their market values tend to fluctuate in response to game release schedules, technological innovations, consumer trends and broader industry developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. 12,845,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,895,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,378. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.44. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. 3,468,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,651. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.67. 753,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $142.13.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.05. 608,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,214. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.12.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 209,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,830. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Shares of ADEA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.25. 277,842 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Adeia has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

