Promising Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching - July 25th

Halliburton, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 15,714,808 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,839,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,283. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.87. 632,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,980. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.27.

