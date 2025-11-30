Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Promising Water Stocks To Follow Today - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca‑Cola (KO), NuScale Power (SMR) and Xylem (XYL) were flagged by MarketBeat’s screener as the top "Water" stocks by recent dollar trading volume; water stocks cover supply, treatment, distribution and infrastructure and are viewed as defensive, long‑term plays amid rising demand, regulation and scarcity.
  • Coca‑Cola (KO) is included for its large bottled water and nonalcoholic beverage business that ties it to water-related consumption and distribution markets.
  • NuScale (SMR) develops modular light‑water reactors for power and desalination, while Xylem (XYL) provides pumps, treatment and monitoring equipment — both positioned to benefit from infrastructure spending and desalination demand.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and Xylem are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the supply, treatment, distribution, or infrastructure and technology for freshwater and wastewater — including utilities, pipeline and treatment contractors, equipment makers, and water‑tech or chemical suppliers. Stock market investors view them as a sector that can offer defensive, long‑term exposure to growing demand, regulatory-driven spending, and the economic effects of water scarcity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Xylem (XYL)

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2025. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
By Thomas Hughes | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines