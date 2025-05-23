ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.29, but opened at $65.09. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 41,479,397 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 3.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

