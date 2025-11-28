Free Trial
Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Unusual volume spike: Prosiebensat.1 traded about 38,700 shares mid‑day (a 163% increase from the prior session), with the stock last at $1.36 versus a $1.37 close.
  • Weak fundamentals/liquidity: The company has a $1.24B market cap, debt‑to‑equity of 1.51 and a negative P/E (-13.70), while quick and current ratios (0.92 and 0.97) indicate tight liquidity.
  • Technicals show downward pressure: The share price sits below both the 50‑day ($1.52) and 200‑day ($1.87) moving averages and has a beta of 1.15, implying above‑average volatility.
  Five stocks we like better than Prosiebensat.1 Media.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session's volume of 14,717 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Featured Articles

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prosiebensat.1 Media Right Now?

Before you consider Prosiebensat.1 Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prosiebensat.1 Media wasn't on the list.

While Prosiebensat.1 Media currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

