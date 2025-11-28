Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Get Prosiebensat.1 Media alerts: Sign Up

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Free Report ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session's volume of 14,717 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

