ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 4.1%

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.03 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $899.43 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

